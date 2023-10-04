Uber Will Save You a Trip to the Post Office With New Package-Return Feature

Just ahead of the holiday season, Uber has announced a new feature that'll let you return or ship packages without stepping foot in a post office, as long as you already have the materials and proper labels.

To use it, you'll prepay your package and prepare it as you normally would at the post office, but you can request that someone pick it and drop it off for you. (For this reason, the feature is more helpful for returning packages where you're likely to already have the label printed, rather than new packages.)

The new feature builds on expansions like Uber Connect, which allows you to request a driver to send a package. With Return a Package, you can request a courier to pick up up to five packages at a time and drop them off at a post office, UPS or FedEx.

Starting Wednesday, it'll be available in cities across the US, including San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Washington, DC. For a full list, check out the company's blog post.

Uber says the Return a Package feature is a flat $5 fee, or $3 if you're an Uber One member.

How to use Uber to send packages

If you want to send a package through Uber, you'll need to have it all dressed up and ready to go. Per the company's blog post, follow these steps and requirements:

Make sure it meets Uber's requirements for shipping packages (also, keep it under $100 in value and less than 30 pounds). Prepay the package with a label or QR code and seal it properly. In the Uber app, touch the package icon. In the Uber Eats app, search for "Return a Package" in the settings section. Use that feature. Wait for an Uber driver to pick up your package. Track your package in real time using the Uber app. The company says the courier will send confirmation or a photo when the drop-off has been completed.

