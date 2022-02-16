Uber Will Now Break Down Your Rider Rating

Angela Lang/CNET

Ever wondered why you have an Uber rider rating of 4.8 stars? Starting Wednesday, Uber said it will offer a breakdown of how many 5-star (and 1-star) ratings you get from drivers.

The calculations will be available in the privacy center of Uber's app and website. According to Uber, you can access the breakdown in the app by tapping "privacy" from the settings menu, then privacy center. Once there, swipe to the right and tap "would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber." Then, scroll down to "browse your data" and tap "view my ratings."

Along with the breakdown of your personal rating, Uber revealed which US cities have the highest rider scores overall. They are:

San Antonio

St. Louis

Nashville, Tennessee

Salt Lake City

Kansas City

Sacramento, California

Tampa Bay, Florida

Charlotte, North Carolina

Las Vegas

Portland



New York City, Seattle, Boston, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Chicago and Washington, DC, are among the cities with the lowest rider ratings.

To improve your own rider rating, Uber suggests you always wear a seat belt, clean up after yourself, don't slam the car door, be on time for pickup, and treat the driver and other riders with respect in accordance with Uber's community guidelines.