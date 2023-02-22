Uber Redesigns App With New Homescreen and More

The next time you use the Uber app, you might notice a few changes. Uber launched its redesigned app Wednesday with the goal of making the app more convenient and easier to use.

"These improvements represent the biggest design changes to the Uber app in several years, touching nearly every aspect of the customer experience – making the Uber app easier, more intuitive, and more personalized than ever before," Jen You, Uber's head of rider product, said in a news release.

Uber also said Wednesday's update is the first in a series of updates users will receive over the next few months.

Here's what's new in Uber's app.

New homescreen

Uber

A new, simplified homescreen shows you two options near the top of your screen -- rides and delivery for things like UberEats. The old version of the app showed you eight options near the top of the screen for things like ride, transit and rent.

There are also new tabs near the bottom of your screen called Services and Activity. The Services tab shows you all the services available near you, from e-scooters to cocktails and flowers. The Activity tab shows you all your past and upcoming deliveries and other services. Think of it as your order history.

More personalized options

If you normally take an Uber from work to your house, or you only use Uber Green, the app will now make it easier to select these options.

When you tap "Where to?" the Uber app will bring up your "Saved Places" for quicker access, and it will show you destinations and ride types based on your past trips.

The app will also show you recommendations on the homescreen based on your past trips. If you usually reserve your rides in advance, for example, the app will show you other planned options.

New ride tracking on iPhone

Uber

For iPhone users, the Uber app is also easier to keep track of. The app now supports Live Activities so that people who have iOS 16 or later can keep track of their ride right from the Lock Screen.

Uber's app is also taking advantage of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's Dynamic Island. When these iPhone 14 models are unlocked, the Dynamic Island will show you the progress of your Uber so you don't have to switch back and forth between apps.

To access these new features, make sure your Uber app is updated. Uber will release updates for the app in the coming months, so make sure you check back for the latest features.

For more, check out Uber's latest safety updates, when Uber's New York City fleet will have to convert to EVs and when Uber Eats will start using robots for food delivery.