Uber expands grocery delivery by partnering with Albertsons, Safeway and more

Uber is expanding its grocery delivery services to more than 400 cities across the country, the ride-sharing company said Monday. Areas in San Francisco, New York City and Washington D.C. can now order on-demand or scheduled grocery deliveries from Uber.

The announcement comes as Uber partners with 1,200 Albertsons-owned stores, like Safeway, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Tom Thumb and Randalls. With the expansion, Uber says, all grocery orders over $30 will get free delivery for Uber Pass and Eat Pass customers.

Uber started offering grocery delivery to 100 areas in the country in 2020. Since then, the company has offered grocery delivery to areas of Miami, New York, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix and Washington D.C. Uber plans to steadily expand the service into other cities throughout the year.

DoorDash announced a similar expansion into grocery delivery in June. The Uber rival partnered with Albertsons-owned stores as well.