Galaxy Z Flip 4 Preorder Quest 2: Still the Best Student Internet Discounts Best 55-Inch TV Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Nintendo Switch OLED Review Foldable iPhone? 41% Off 43-Inch Amazon Fire TV
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Services & Software

Uber and Office Depot Team Up to Deliver School Supplies

You can now shop at Office Depot and OfficeMax through Uber Eats.
A phone screen showing the Uber logo
Uber is teaming up with Office Depot.
Angela Lang/CNET

Uber is partnering with Office Depot to bring the option of on-demand office and school supplies to the ride-hailing company's delivery platform, Uber Eats. 

Starting Monday, customers can shop at over 900 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide through Uber Eats, and have items such as ink, toner, backpacks, binders and other essentials delivered directly to their door. 

Members of Uber's subscription service, Uber One, will also receive a 5% discount on all Office Depot orders with a $15 minimum purchase. 

The new addition, which comes as many students prepare to go back to school, is Uber's latest push into other delivery categories. The company previously teamed up with The Body Shop to deliver haircare, body care and skincare products. 

Read more