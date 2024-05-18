Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Livestream: When It Starts and How to Watch Heavyweight Boxing Fight

Billed as the biggest boxing match of the century so far, Britain's Tyson Fury takes on Ukrainian star Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday with the winner of the fight set to be crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

The much-anticipated showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will see Fury will defend his WBC crown while Usyk will be placing his IBF, WBA and WBO titles on the line.

The fight marks the first undisputed heavyweight title clash since 1999, and a win for Usyk would see him become the first fighter in history to win undisputed men's titles at both cruiserweight and heavyweight.

A victory for Fury, meanwhile, would set up a long-awaited all-British showdown between the "Gypsy King" and Anthony Joshua.

Here are all the details of tonight's big fight, including start time, how to watch it and more.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk date and start times

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk takes place on Saturday, May 18, at the the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The main card is set to start at 12 p.m. ET or 9 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, making it a 5 p.m. BST start on Saturday afternoon in the UK, with the event set to get underway at 2 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning in Australia.

Ring walks for Fury and Usyk are expected no earlier than 6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT, 11 p.m. BST and 8 a.m. AEST on Sunday.

Timing is subject to change for the main card based on the length of the undercard fights.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk from anywhere

How to watch Fury vs. Usyk in the US

Saturday's big fight is available to stream in the US via ESPN Plus for a pay-per-view price of $70. US viewers also have the option of watching the fight via dedicated DAZN for the same price, which also includes a free one-month subscription to the service as well as PPV.com, again for the same $70 PPV fee.

DAZN DAZN PPV Watch Fury vs. Usyk from $70 Saturday's fight is available to watch in the US on DAZN for $70, with that PPV fee also giving you a free one-month subscription to the service. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

How to watch Fury vs. Usyk in the UK



If you live in the UK, there are three different options for watching this much anticipated fight, with DAZN, Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office all offering full coverage, with all three options being offered at the same PPV price of £25.

TNT Sports TNT Sports PPV Watch Fury vs. Usyk for £25 Live coverage of Fury vs. Usyk starts on TNT Sports PPV at 3 p.m. BST. You'll be able to tune in via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, as well as the TNT Sports Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and AirPlay. See at TNT Sports

DAZN DAZN PPV Watch Fury vs. Usyk in the UK from £24 Pay the £25 PPV to watch Saturday's fight on DAZN and you'll get a free one-month subscription to the sport streaming service. If you're an existing DAZN UK customer you'll get a small discount to the PPV price at £24. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. It's also worth pointing out that if you're a Sky TV customer, you can watch the action on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429. See at DAZN

How to watch Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk in Canada

For Canadian fight fans, Saturday's big title fight is available to watch via streaming service DAZN.

DAZN DAZN PPV Watch Fury vs. Usyk in Canada from CA$70 Pay the CA$70 PPV to watch Saturday's fight on DAZN and you'll get a free one-month subscription to the sport streaming service. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

How to watch Fury vs. Usyk in Australia

Australian boxing fans can stream this clash via streaming service DAZN.

DAZN DAZN PPV Watch Fury vs. Usyk in Australia from AU$35 Pay the AU$35 PPV fee to watch Saturday's fight on DAZN and you'll get a free one-month subscription to the sport streaming service. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk full fight card

In addition to the main event, there are a number of other fights taking place in Arizona tonight.