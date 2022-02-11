Twitter went down for many due to 'technical bug'

Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter appeared to experience a widespread service disruption Friday, with many people reporting that they couldn't log in or post messages on the social network. The social network said the issue was due to a "technical bug" but service should now be restored.

"We've fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting," wrote the official @TwitterSupport account. "Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!"

Problems started at the social network around 9 a.m. PT, according to outage monitoring site Down Detector. People in the US as well as many other countries around the world were reportedly impacted.

Outages are nothing new in the online world, and services often go offline or experience slowdowns. "Twitter Down" was the top trending item on the social network Friday amid the outage.