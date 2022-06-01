Twitter to Shut Down TweetDeck for Mac on July 1

TweetDeck for Mac will no longer be available after July 1, Twitter said Wednesday. The popular app for Mac computers allows Twitter users to view multiple columns of tweets on a single screen.

"We're saying goodbye to TweetDeck for the Mac app to focus on making TweetDeck even better and testing our new Preview," the company tweeted from its TweetDeck Twitter handle. "You can still use TweetDeck on web and more invites to try the Preview will be rolling out over the next few months!"

Twitter users will still be able to use the web version of the platform, however.

News of the company shutting down the app comes amidst speculation that TweetDeck will eventually become a part of Twitter Blue, Twitter's premium subscription service. For $3 a month, Twitter Blue users can undo tweets, read ad-free articles, view threads in Reader Mode and get access to experimental features. Access to TweetDeck may join the list of Twitter Blue benefits if the rumors prove to be true.