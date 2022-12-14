Twitter to Shut Down Its Newsletter Platform Revue

Revue, a newsletter platform that Twitter purchased in January, 2021, announced Wednesday it was shutting down.

"We've made the difficult decision to shut down Revue," Revue's homepage reads. "We're grateful to everyone who has used our service over the years, and hope we can continue to help you build a community with your readers on Twitter."

Martijn de Kuijper, Revue founder, wrote in a post that the platform would shut down in January, 2023.

"From January 18, 2023, it will no longer be possible to access your Revue account," the post reads. "On that date, Revue will shut down and all data will be deleted."

