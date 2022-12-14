Influencers Charged With Fraud Apple iOS 16.2 Fusion Energy Breakthrough 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' 'Avatar 2' Review Best Smart Home Gifts 58 Gift Ideas Great Gift Cards
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Services & Software

Twitter to Shut Down Its Newsletter Platform Revue

Twitter acquired the platform in early 2021.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
A phone shows Twitter's bird logo, with imagery of a gunshot shattering glass
Newsletter platform Revue is shutting down.
James Martin/CNET

Revue, a newsletter platform that Twitter purchased in January, 2021, announced Wednesday it was shutting down.

"We've made the difficult decision to shut down Revue," Revue's homepage reads. "We're grateful to everyone who has used our service over the years, and hope we can continue to help you build a community with your readers on Twitter."

Martijn de Kuijper, Revue founder, wrote in a post that the platform would shut down in January, 2023.

"From January 18, 2023, it will no longer be possible to access your Revue account," the post reads. "On that date, Revue will shut down and all data will be deleted."

This story is being updated.