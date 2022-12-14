Influencers Charged With Fraud Apple iOS 16.2 Keurig's $10 Million Settlement 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' 'Avatar 2' Review Best Smart Home Gifts 58 Gift Ideas Great Gift Cards
Twitter to Shut Down Its Newsletter Platform Revue in 2023

Twitter acquired the platform in early 2021.

Zachary McAuliffe
Zachary McAuliffe
A phone shows Twitter's bird logo, with imagery of a gunshot shattering glass
Newsletter platform Revue is shutting down.
Revue, a newsletter platform that Twitter purchased in January 2021, announced Wednesday it's shutting down nearly two years after the purchase.

"From January 18, 2023, it will no longer be possible to access your Revue account," Martijn de Kuijper, Revue founder, wrote in a post. "On that date, Revue will shut down and all data will be deleted."

Kuijper also wrote that on Dec. 20, all paid subscriptions will be set to cancel at the end of their billing cycle so people won't be charged for a newsletter they won't receive. 

"We're grateful to everyone who has used our service over the years, and hope we can continue to help you build a community with your readers on Twitter," Kuijper wrote.

When Twitter purchased Revue, it said the acquisition would make the social network a better home for writers and publishers, but it could also help the company expand into long-form content and paid subscriptions. 

However, Elon Musk, Twitter's new CEO, said in November that he wanted to add long-form text to tweets. App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi also found tweets could soon have up to 4,000 characters.

