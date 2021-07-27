Twitter tests new banner to show when accounts are suspended or locked

Sarah Tew/CNET

Before now, if your Twitter was suspended or locked you'd receive an email. But you might not check it before sending a tweet. Now, Twitter doesn't leave any room for guessing what's wrong with your account thanks to the new banner.

The social media giant is testing out a banner that shows users if their account is permanently suspended or locked. The Twitter Support account made the announcement today in a tweet.

Knowing where your account stands is important. We’re testing a new way of letting you know — right when you log in.



If your account is locked or suspended, some of you will start seeing a banner making that clear. pic.twitter.com/fOP53keghz — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 27, 2021

You'll still be able to appeal your suspension, but liking, tweeting and retweeting are out of the question. It's unclear who will see the new banners or how long until Twitter decides if the banners will be around for good.

Twitter did not immediately respond with further information. More to come.