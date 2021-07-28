Twitter tests banners showing when your account is suspended or locked

Sarah Tew/CNET

Before now, if your Twitter account was suspended or locked, you'd receive an email. But you might not check it before trying to send a tweet. Now, at least for some users, Twitter doesn't leave any room for guessing what's wrong thanks to a new banner.

The social media giant is testing a banner that shows users if their account is permanently suspended or locked. The Twitter Support account made the announcement Tuesday in a tweet, and confirmed via email that the banners will roll out further over time.

Knowing where your account stands is important. We’re testing a new way of letting you know — right when you log in.



If your account is locked or suspended, some of you will start seeing a banner making that clear. pic.twitter.com/fOP53keghz — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 27, 2021

You'll still be able to appeal your suspension, but liking, tweeting and retweeting are out of the question. It's unclear who will see the new banners or how long until Twitter decides if the banners will be around for good.