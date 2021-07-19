Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene for COVID misinformation

Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter for 12 hours after she violated the social media platform's rules prohibiting the sharing of misinformation about coronavirus.

"We took enforcement action on the account …(@mtgreenee) for violations of the Twitter rules, specifically the COVID-19 misleading information policy," a Twitter spokesperson said Monday.

The Georgia Republican has been an outspoken opponent of vaccines and mask mandates to curb the spread of the virus. In her tweets, posted Sunday and Monday, she made unproven statements that virus doesn't pose a threat to the health of non-obese people or those under 65 years of age.

The tweets, which also referred to unproven claims of high death rates and "many other health problems" caused by the vaccine, have since been labeled "misleading."

Twitter's rules have long banned misinformation about the coronavirus, especially tweets containing false information that could lead people to do harm to themselves. In March, the company announced it would begin labeling any tweets that may contain misleading information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Twitter will also announced it would begin using a "strike" system where two or three strikes earn users a 12-hour account lock, four strikes gets a week-long account lock and five or more results in a permanent suspension from the social media site. Having a tweet deleted for being misleading will earn users two strikes; being labeled will get you one strike.

Twitter took the action after President Joe Biden called on social media companies to do more to curb the spread of misinformation about the virus. When asked about his message to platforms like Facebook, Biden said Friday that "they're killing people," adding that "the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated."

Biden later walked back his criticism, saying Monday that it's vaccine misinformation that's "killing people," not the company.

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy also issued an advisory last week, saying health misinformation is an "urgent threat" to the public amid the pandemic. White House press secretary Jen Psaki had also said there are about a dozen people creating 65% of the vaccine misinformation on social media platforms.

The congresswoman couldn't immediately be reached for comment.