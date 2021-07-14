Twitter sees surge of demands to remove posts by journalists, news outlets

Angela Lang/CNET

Nearly 200 verified accounts of journalists and news organizations faced 361 legal demands to remove content from governments or law enforcement agencies, Twitter said in a blog post Wednesday. The social network said this is a 26% increase over the previous reporting period.

The information comes from Twitter's Transparency Report for the second half of 2020, which details everything from government requests for user data to the social network's own actions against accounts that violate its rules.

"Over the past year, we've experienced and continue to navigate severe global challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic," the company said in its blog post. "We've also seen concerted attempts by governments to limit access to the Internet generally and to Twitter specifically."

This update includes data from July 1 to December 31, 2020, and was impacted by the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic, several global elections including the #USElection, the throttling or blocking of Twitter in several countries, and many other headline-making events. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 14, 2021

