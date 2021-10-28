Twitter offers its Blue subscribers early access to new features

Sarah Tew/CNET

When Twitter Blue rolled out in Australia and Canada earlier this year, subscribers gained access to exclusive features for a little over $3 a month. Now those subscribers are getting early access to experimental features in the new Twitter Labs, the company said in a Twitter thread and blog post on Wednesday.

Labs currently allows users to pin conversations at the top of their direct messages and upload videos up to ten minutes long, though what's available is set to change.

"Labs features change over time and may become available to all Twitter accounts, be removed or only released to Twitter Blue subscribers," a blog post from Twitter says.

Like being ahead of the curve?



Today, we’re rolling out Labs 🔬, giving you *early access* to some new features we’re building before everyone else like:

🔹 Pinned Conversations on iOS

🔹 Longer video uploads on desktop only



Here are some questions you might be asking: — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 27, 2021

More to come.