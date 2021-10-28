Twitter offers its Blue subscribers early access to new features

Merck's COVID pill 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Tiger King 2's wild trailer Trailer for Toy Story spinoff Lightyear Squid Game creator on Lebron James' critique PS5 restock tracker
Users of Twitter's subscription service will get experimental features like longer video uploads and pinned conversations.

011-twitter-app-logo-on-phone-2021
Sarah Tew/CNET

When Twitter Blue rolled out in Australia and Canada earlier this year, subscribers gained access to exclusive features for a little over $3 a month. Now those subscribers are getting early access to experimental features in the new Twitter Labs, the company said in a Twitter thread and blog post on Wednesday.

Labs currently allows users to pin conversations at the top of their direct messages and upload videos up to ten minutes long, though what's available is set to change.

"Labs features change over time and may become available to all Twitter accounts, be removed or only released to Twitter Blue subscribers," a blog post from Twitter says.

More to come. 