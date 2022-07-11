Twitter Now Lets Anyone Untag Themselves From Tweet Conversations: Here's How

While Twitter's legal team finds itself forcing Elon Musk to finish purchasing the company, the social media platform's developers have started publicly rolling out a feature that lets people remove themselves from conversations.

Twitter described the feature, now called Unmentioning, as "a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations" when it started testing it with select users in April. Now Unmentioning is available to everyone who wants to untag themselves from tweets, stop notifications of the conversation, and keep from getting tagged again in future replies.

Using Unmentioning is pretty easy -- just tap or click on the three-dot menu next to a reply in the thread you want to exit and select "Leave this conversation."

While it's not the long-desired feature to edit tweets, Unmentioning is the first of several previously announced safety perks that's finally rolling out to users everywhere. Hopefully we'll get the other features currently being tested, like customizing who can see your tweets, soon.