Twitter might launch a long-form format so users can write articles

"Twitter Articles" has been spotted as a possible upcoming feature.

010-twitter-app-logo-on-phone-2021

Users could soon be able to write articles within Twitter.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter could be working on a new feature called Articles. The format could allow users to create articles and long-form posts within the app, unburdened by Twitter's current 280-character limit.

The capability was noted on Twitter by Jane Manchun Wong, tech writer and spotter of upcoming Twitter features, on Wednesday. 

A Twitter spokesperson told CNET in an emailed statement it's "always looking into new ways to help people start and engage in conversations" and that it will share more on its work about this soon.

