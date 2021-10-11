Twitter launches a new feature that lets you soft block users

Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter launched the ability to manage your followers list on Monday, following about a month of testing. The new feature allows you to remove people from your followers.

In essence, this functions as a "soft block," because removed followers won't see your tweets on their timelines, although they will be able to direct message you. They won't be notified of the removal, but they'll also be able to follow you again unless you block them.

The new feature is the latest attempt by Twitter to give users more control over their experience. Last week, the company announced that it was testing a new feature that will warn users when they're about to enter a potentially sensitive conversation. It's also happening at the same time as Twitch is adding features to try to prevent harassment.

The soft block option allows you to create some distance from yourself and another user without going to the lengths of actually blocking them. It's a less forceful way of keeping yourself away from specific users, while still allowing you to stay in control of your Twitter experience.