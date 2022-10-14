Twitter Could Soon Let You Control Who Mentions You

You could soon have more control over who can mention you in tweets. App researcher and engineer Jane Manchun Wong found a version of an unreleased Twitter feature that lets you control who can and can't "@" you.

"Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter," Wong tweeted alongside a screenshot of the feature, as reported earlier by The Verge.

Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter pic.twitter.com/UemMCGcy70 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 13, 2022

The controls give you three options: allow anyone to mention you, only people you follow or no one. By default, anyone can "@" your username in tweets.

These controls would be a significant shift that could help combat harassment on the platform by stopping people from mentioning others in harmful tweets. But this could also prevent people from having friendly conversations too.

Twitter declined to comment.

This is the latest feature Twitter has reportedly tested in 2022. In May, Twitter began testing a feature that gives you control over who can and can't see your tweets, and in July the company started testing a status label feature. Twitter also tested an edit button in September before rolling out the feature to Twitter Blue subscribers.