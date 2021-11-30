Best Cyber Monday deals still available New COVID variant: What is omicron? Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO of Twitter The Book of Boba Fett PS5 restock tracker Google Doodle honors Lotfi Zadeh, father of fuzzy logic
Twitter bans sharing photos, video of people without their consent

The social media site will "try to assess the context," it said in its updated policy.

Twitter

People who want images or video of them removed from Twitter can contact the site about it.

 James Martin/CNET

Twitter on Tuesday banned the sharing of photos and videos of private individuals without their consent, it said in a blog post. The update to its private information policy notes people can contact them to have such media removed from the microblogging platform.

It doesn't apply to public figures if the media and tweet are of public interest, but content featuring those people may be removed if the site determines it's been shared "to harass, intimidate, or use fear to silence them."

"We will always try to assess the context in which the content is shared and, in such cases, we may allow the images or videos to remain on the service," it said.

If the image or video is publicly available, being covered by news outlets or "adds value to the public discourse," it may be allowed to remain on the site.