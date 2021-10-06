Twitch source code, creator payouts exposed in massive leak, reports say

Getty Images

Twitch has reportedly been hacked, exposing a large trove data including the Amazon-owned streaming platform's source code, reports on creator payouts and details about an unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios.

An anonymous hacker on Wednesday posted a 125GB torrent containing the leaked information to the 4chan message board, reported Video Games Chronicle. The publication said an anonymous company source confirmed the leaked data is legitimate. The Verge also reported it was able to confirm the leak.

Twitch didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. CNET hasn't independently verified the leaked data.

