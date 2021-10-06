Nintendo Switch OLED review Apple-Dell deal could have changed history Facebook whistleblower Squid Game subtitles Sora in Smash Bros. Tardigrade discovery
Twitch source code, creator payouts exposed in massive leak, reports say

The leak also reportedly contained details about an unreleased Steam competitor.

Twitch took a step toward reducing the hate on its platform
Twitch has reportedly been hacked, exposing a large trove data including the Amazon-owned streaming platform's source code, reports on creator payouts and details about an unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios

An anonymous hacker on Wednesday posted a 125GB torrent containing the leaked information to the 4chan message board, reported Video Games Chronicle. The publication said an anonymous company source confirmed the leaked data is legitimate. The Verge also reported it was able to confirm the leak. 

Twitch didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. CNET hasn't independently verified the leaked data.

More to come. 