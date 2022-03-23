Twitch Launches Revamped Reporting Tool to Better Respond to 'Hate Raids'

Twitch

Twitch is updating its reporting tool to make it easier for members to flag behavior that violates the platform's standards. Launching next week, the feature's "simpler, more intuitive design" will allow users to cite the specific reason they are flagging content and include menus based on whether you're reporting a VOD, clip or live content.

The revamped feature will first appear on Twitch's web client, the Amazon-owned company said in a blog post on Wednesday, and arrive on the mobile app later.

It may take several months to roll out to all Twitch users, the post added, as the company said it's "taking a thoughtful approach to make sure it all goes safely and smoothly for our global community."

Twitch also launched a new appeals portal today, offering more transparency about infractions and the status and outcome of any appeals.

In 2021, Twitch was criticized for its inaction against an epidemic of "hate raids," in which users unleash bots to harass a streamer. The company eventually filed lawsuits against two individuals accused of conducting raids.

Earlier this month, Twitch announced it was banning streamers who repeatedly spread misinformation.

"We do not believe that individuals who use online services to spread false, harmful information have a place in our community," the company said in a release.



US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has given big tech companies until May 2 to hand over data on the frequency and sources of COVID-19 misinformation on their platforms.