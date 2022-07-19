Twitch Is Testing a New Charity Fundraising Tool

Twitch has launched beta testing for a new "built-in fundraising stream feature," according to a blog post from the streaming service published on Tuesday.

The tool aims to streamline the process of setting up a fundraising stream and collecting donations. A select few Twitch account holders were invited to take part of the test, and so far only a "limited number" of charities are represented, though Twitch acknowledged the intent add more "soon."

In the blog post, Twitch also made a point to note that the company "does not take a cut of these donations or receive any tax incentives."

Twitch didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

More to come.