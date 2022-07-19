MacBook Pro M2 vs. Air M2 Mi Band 7 Lenovo Smart Clock Sale Kohl's Back-To-School Sale Air Fryer Deals Tech for $50 or Less Nura Next-Gen Earbuds Nothing Phone 1 Review
Tech Services & Software

Twitch Is Testing a New Charity Fundraising Tool

The streaming platform makes it easier for content creators and viewers to raise money for charity.

David Anders headshot
David Anders
Twitch
Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitch has launched beta testing for a new "built-in fundraising stream feature," according to a blog post from the streaming service published on Tuesday.

The tool aims to streamline the process of setting up a fundraising stream and collecting donations. A select few Twitch account holders were invited to take part of the test, and so far only a "limited number" of charities are represented, though Twitch acknowledged the intent add more "soon."

In the blog post, Twitch also made a point to note that the company "does not take a cut of these donations or receive any tax incentives."

Twitch didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

More to come.

See Also