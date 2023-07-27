'Twisted Metal': Release Date and How to Stream From Anywhere

Sweet Tooth gallivanting around town in his ice cream truck. Peacock/NBC Universal

Who's ready to see John Doe -- and Sweet Tooth -- hit the streets? The final Twisted Metal video game for PlayStation was released more than 10 years ago, but this live-action TV adaptation is here to take road rage to a different level.

Set in a post-apocalyptic landscape where violent car encounters are the norm, the series follows John, a man with amnesia on a mission to deliver a package to an anonymous recipient. He'll have to face harrowing conditions as he drives to his destination, including an unrelentingly brutal cop, unhinged drivers and an ominous ice cream truck. But don't worry, it's an action-comedy with just a sprinkle of darkness.

Falcon star Anthony Mackie brings the hero John Doe to life on screen, while Stephanie Beatriz plays Quiet, his unlikely ally in the Divided States. Twisted Metal showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith promises viewers will "discover a surprising soulfulness to our deranged, murderous clown Sweet Tooth," who's voiced by Will Arnett and played by wrestler Samoa Joe.

Read further to find out when to stream the show each week, where to watch it and how a VPN can get make your viewing experience easier.

Read more: Best VPN 2023: VPNs Tested and Rated by Our Experts

Release date for Twisted Metal

Viewers can enjoy the killer clown show when Twisted Metal is released exclusively on Peacock on July 27. To relive the glory of Calypso, John Doe and Sweet Tooth, you can also enjoy playing the video game on PlayStation Plus. Peacock is only available in the US and its territories (American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands).

If you aren't a Peacock subscriber but want to be, there's an ad-supported and ad-free plan to choose from and a student discount available.

James Martin/CNET Peacock Carries Twisted Metal You'll need a Peacock Premium subscription to watch Twisted Metal. It costs $6 a month for the ad-based version, or $12 a month for Peacock Premium Plus, which removes any ad-related interruptions as well as giving you the option to download select content to watch offline. Note there are some ads on the Premium Plus subscription due to content licensing agreements. Before you take the plunge, though, note that you may be able to get Peacock Premium for free, with certain cable companies like Spectrum and Comcast currently offering discounts and extended free trial promotions. See at Peacock

How to watch Twisted Metal from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Peacock while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where Twisted Metal will be streaming on Peacock (i.e. the US). Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the film on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Peacock to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.