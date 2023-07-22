Tour de France Femmes 2023: How to Watch a Free Livestream

The world's best female cyclists will be hitting the roads this week for the second edition of the modern Tour de France Femmes.

Defending champ Annemiek van Vleuten is to battle it out once more against last year's second-place finisher Demi Vollering, with van Vleuten aiming for a Vuelta-Giro-Tour treble in her final year of racing.

This year's course covers cover 956km with the Grand Depart taking place at Massif Central before heading into the Pyrenees and a final stage individual time trial.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the Tour de France Femmes live wherever you are in the world.

This year's Women's Tour de France will depart from Clermont-Ferrand and finish with an individual time-trial in Pau. JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images

Tour de France Femmes 2023: Where and when is it?

The Tour de France Femmes begins with Stage 1 in Massif Central on July 23 and the finish in Pau on July 30.

A full schedule for this year's event can be found below.

Livestream Tour de France Femmes 2023 in the US

While linear TV coverage of this year's Tour de France Femmes will be split across NBC and USA Network, for cycling fans the best way to watch the event will be via Peacock, with the streaming service providing uninterrupted live broadcasts of each stage.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

Livestream Tour de France Femmes 2023 in the UK

Dedicated cycling streaming service GCN Plus will be showing every stage of this year's tour live in the UK.

Stream Tour de France 2023 in Australia for free

It's good news for cycling fans Down Under, with every stage of the Tour de France Femmes set to be broadcast for free in Australia on SBS.

Stream Tour de France 2023 in Canada

Dedicated cycling streaming service FloBikes is the place to watch live Tour de France Femmes coverage in Canada.

Tour de France Femmes 2023: Stages and full schedule

All time in ET

Stage 1 : Clermont-Ferrand, July 23 6:05 a.m.

: Clermont-Ferrand, July 23 6:05 a.m. Stage 2 : Clermont-Ferrand-Mauriac, July 24 6:05 a.m.

: Clermont-Ferrand-Mauriac, July 24 6:05 a.m. Stage 3 : Collonges-la-Rouge-Montignac, July 25 9:20 a.m.

: Collonges-la-Rouge-Montignac, July 25 9:20 a.m. Stage 4 : Cahors-Rodez, July 26 9:20 a.m.

: Cahors-Rodez, July 26 9:20 a.m. Stage 5 : Onet-le-Chateau-Albi, July 27 9:20 a.m.

: Onet-le-Chateau-Albi, July 27 9:20 a.m. Stage 6 : Albi-Blagnac, July 28 9:20 a.m.

: Albi-Blagnac, July 28 9:20 a.m. Stage 7 : Lannemezan-Tourmalet, July 29 10:05 a.m.

: Lannemezan-Tourmalet, July 29 10:05 a.m. Stage 8: Pau, July 30 9:20 a.m.

Tour de France Femmes 2023: Teams and riders

