Tour de France Femmes 2023: How to Watch a Free Livestream
Your guide to watching the second edition of the eight-stage race, including all the teams, stages and full schedule.
The world's best female cyclists will be hitting the roads this week for the second edition of the modern Tour de France Femmes.
Defending champ Annemiek van Vleuten is to battle it out once more against last year's second-place finisher Demi Vollering, with van Vleuten aiming for a Vuelta-Giro-Tour treble in her final year of racing.
This year's course covers cover 956km with the Grand Depart taking place at Massif Central before heading into the Pyrenees and a final stage individual time trial.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the Tour de France Femmes live wherever you are in the world.
Tour de France Femmes 2023: Where and when is it?
The Tour de France Femmes begins with Stage 1 in Massif Central on July 23 and the finish in Pau on July 30.
A full schedule for this year's event can be found below.
How to watch the Tour de France Femmes online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view the Tour locally, you may need a different way to watch the world's greatest cyclists -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Livestream Tour de France Femmes 2023 in the US
While linear TV coverage of this year's Tour de France Femmes will be split across NBC and USA Network, for cycling fans the best way to watch the event will be via Peacock, with the streaming service providing uninterrupted live broadcasts of each stage.
Peacock's ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 per month or $50 annually. Its ad-free Premium Plus plan costs $10 per month or $100 annually. If you're a Spectrum customer, you may have free access to the platform right now (the deal expired for Xfinity customers in June). Read our Peacock review.
Sling TV's $40-a-month Blue plan includes NBC and USA Network. You can see which local channels you get here. Read our Sling TV review.
Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes NBC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local network affiliates are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.
DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month package includes NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.
Fubo costs $75 a month and includes NBC. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.
Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.
Livestream Tour de France Femmes 2023 in the UK
Dedicated cycling streaming service GCN Plus will be showing every stage of this year's tour live in the UK.
A subscription to GCN Plus will cost you £6.99 per month or £59.99 for a year. There's dedicated apps for Android and Apple devices available for the service, as well as some smart TVs.
Stream Tour de France 2023 in Australia for free
It's good news for cycling fans Down Under, with every stage of the Tour de France Femmes set to be broadcast for free in Australia on SBS.
Viewers can livestream Tour de France coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand service.
The platform has dedicated apps for Android and iOS, and you can also access the service on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs.
Stream Tour de France 2023 in Canada
Dedicated cycling streaming service FloBikes is the place to watch live Tour de France Femmes coverage in Canada.
A subscription to FloBikes currently costs $150 per year (roughly CA$190), which works out at $12.50 per month (about CA$16). The service has dedicated apps for Android and Apple devices.
Tour de France Femmes 2023: Stages and full schedule
All time in ET
- Stage 1: Clermont-Ferrand, July 23 6:05 a.m.
- Stage 2: Clermont-Ferrand-Mauriac, July 24 6:05 a.m.
- Stage 3: Collonges-la-Rouge-Montignac, July 25 9:20 a.m.
- Stage 4: Cahors-Rodez, July 26 9:20 a.m.
- Stage 5: Onet-le-Chateau-Albi, July 27 9:20 a.m.
- Stage 6: Albi-Blagnac, July 28 9:20 a.m.
- Stage 7: Lannemezan-Tourmalet, July 29 10:05 a.m.
- Stage 8: Pau, July 30 9:20 a.m.
Tour de France Femmes 2023: Teams and riders
Canyon / SRAM Racing
- Alice Towers
- Sarah Roy
- Ricarda Bauernfeind
- Elise Chabbey
- Soraya Paladin
- Kasia Niewiadoma
- Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka
EF Education - Tibco - SVB
- Letizia Borghesi
- Veronica Ewers
- Kathrin Hammes
- Alison Jackson
- Sara Poidevin
- Magdeleine Vallieres
- Georgia Williams
FDJ - Suez
- Jade Wiel
- Vittoria Guazzini
- Loes Adegeest
- Grace Brown
- Marta Cavalli
- Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig
- Evita Muzic
Fenix-Deceuninck
- Julie de Wilde
- Marthe Truyen
- Yara Kastelijn
- Christina Schweinberger
- Sanne Cant
- Julie van de Velde
- Evy Kuijpers
Human Powered Health
- Alice Barnes
- Henrietta Christie
- Antri Christoforou
- Audrey Cordon-Ragot
- Barbara Malcotti
- Marjolein van 't Geloof
- Eri Yonamine
Israel -- Premier Tech Roland
- Lizzie Standard
- Lara Vieceli
- Claire Steels
- Elena Hartmann
- Nathalie Eklund
- Tamara Dronova
- Fien Delbaere
Lidl - Trek
- Elisa Balsamo
- Elisa Longo Borghini
- Lucinda Brand
- Lizzie Deignan
- Ilaria Sanguineti
- Lauretta Hanson
- Amanda Spratt
Liv Racing TeqFind
Movistar Team Women
- Annemiek van Vleuten
- Emma Norsgaard
- Liane Lippert
- Aude Biannic
- Floortje Mackau
- Paula Patino
- Sheyla Gutierrez
Team DSM-Firmenich
- Lea Curinier
- Pfeiffer Georgi
- Megan Jastrab
- Charlotte Kool
- Juliette Labous
- Esse Peperkamp
- Elise Uijen
Team Jayco Alula
- Jessica Allen
- Tensile Campbell
- Nina Kessler
- Georgie Howe
- Alex Manly
- Amber Pate
- Ane Santesteban
Team Jumbo-Visma
- Anna Henderson
- Marianne Vos
- Karlijn Swinkels
- Eva van Agt
- Amber Kraak
- Riejanne Markus
- Coryn Labecki
Team SD Worx
- Elena Cecchini
- Christine Majerus
- Lotte Kopecky
- Demi Vollering
- Lorena Wiebes
- Mischa Bredewold
- Marlen Reusser
UAE Team ADQ
Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
- Susanne Andersen
- Hannah Ludwig
- Maria Giulia Confalonieri
- Wilma Olausson
- Mie Bjorndal Ottestad
- Marte Berg Edseth
- Anouska Koster
AG Insurance - Soudal Quick-Step Team
- Julia Borgstrom
- Mireia Benito
- Romy Kasper
- Maaike Boogaard
- Lotta Henttala
- Justine Ghekiere
- Ashleigh Moolman Pasio
Arkea Pro Cycling Team
- Danielle de Francesco
- Anais Morichon
- Anastasia Kolesava
- Amandine Fouquenet
- Maaike Colje
- Marie-Morgane Le Deunff
- Clara Emond
Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team
- Kathrin Schweinberger
- Arianna Fidanza
- Sandra Alonso
- Nina Berton
- Cedrine Kerbaol
- Alice Maria Arzuffi
- Marta Lach
Cofidis Women Team
- Clara Koppenburg
- Josie Talbot
- Morgane Coston
- Rachel Neylan Oly
- Martina Alzini
- Flavie Boulais
- Gabrielle Pilote Fortin
Lifeplus - Wahoo
- Margaux Vigie
- Ella Wyllie
- Natalie Grinczer
- Babette van der Wolf
- Typhaine Laurence
- April Tacey
- Kaja Rysz
St. Michel - Mavic - Auber93
Team Coop-Hitec Products
- Jenny Rissveds
- Lucie Jounier
- India Grangier
- Tiril Jorgensen
- Stine Dale
- Sigrid Haugset
- Josie Nelson
