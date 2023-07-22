X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Tour de France Femmes 2023: How to Watch a Free Livestream

Your guide to watching the second edition of the eight-stage race, including all the teams, stages and full schedule.

kevin-lynch-profile-image
kevin-lynch-profile-image
Kevin Lynch Contributor
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
See full bio
Kevin Lynch
7 min read
See at ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN
Best VPN for streaming
See at ExpressVPN
See at Peacock
Peacock
Live coverage of each stage
See at Peacock
See at Sling TV
Sling TV
Carries NBC
See at Sling TV
See at Hulu with Live TV
Hulu with Live TV
Carries NBC
See at Hulu with Live TV
See at YouTube TV
YouTube TV
Carries NBC
See at YouTube TV
See at DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream
Carries NBC
See at DirecTV Stream
See at FuboTV
FuboTV
Carries NBC
See at FuboTV
See at GCN Plus
GCN Plus
Carries Tour de France Femmes 2023 in the UK
See at GCN Plus
See at SBS
SBS
Carries Tour de France Femmes 2023 in Australia
See at SBS
See at FloBikes
FloBikes
Watch Tour de France Femmes 2023 in Canada
See at FloBikes

The world's best female cyclists will be hitting the roads this week for the second edition of the modern Tour de France Femmes.

Defending champ Annemiek van Vleuten is to battle it out once more against last year's second-place finisher Demi Vollering, with van Vleuten aiming for a Vuelta-Giro-Tour treble in her final year of racing.

This year's course covers cover 956km with the Grand Depart taking place at Massif Central before heading into the Pyrenees and a final stage individual time trial.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the Tour de France Femmes live wherever you are in the world.

A pack of cyclists competing in the Women's Tour de France with the Champs Elysees in the background.

This year's Women's Tour de France will depart from Clermont-Ferrand and finish with an individual time-trial in Pau.

 JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images

Tour de France Femmes 2023: Where and when is it?

The Tour de France Femmes begins with Stage 1 in Massif Central on July 23 and the finish in Pau on July 30.

A full schedule for this year's event can be found below.

How to watch the Tour de France Femmes online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the Tour locally, you may need a different way to watch the world's greatest cyclists -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

Livestream Tour de France Femmes 2023 in the US

While linear TV coverage of this year's Tour de France Femmes will be split across NBC and USA Network, for cycling fans the best way to watch the event will be via Peacock, with the streaming service providing uninterrupted live broadcasts of each stage. 

Peacock

Live coverage of each stage

Peacock's ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 per month or $50 annually. Its ad-free Premium Plus plan costs $10 per month or $100 annually. If you're a Spectrum customer, you may have free access to the platform right now (the deal expired for Xfinity customers in June). Read our Peacock review.

See at Peacock

Sling TV

Carries NBC

Sling TV's $40-a-month Blue plan includes NBC and USA Network. You can see which local channels you get hereRead our Sling TV review.

See at Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries NBC

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes NBC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV

Carries NBC

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local network affiliates are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV

DirecTV Stream

Carries NBC

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month package includes NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

See at DirecTV Stream

FuboTV

Carries NBC

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes NBC. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

See at FuboTV

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

Livestream Tour de France Femmes 2023 in the UK 

Dedicated cycling streaming service GCN Plus will be showing every stage of this year's tour live in the UK. 

Global Cycling Network Logo
Screenshot By Nasha Addarich Martínez/CNET

GCN Plus

Carries Tour de France Femmes 2023 in the UK

A subscription to GCN Plus will cost you £6.99 per month or £59.99 for a year. There's dedicated apps for Android and Apple devices available for the service, as well as some smart TVs. 

See at GCN Plus

Stream Tour de France 2023 in Australia for free

It's good news for cycling fans Down Under, with every stage of the Tour de France Femmes set to be broadcast for free in Australia on SBS.

sbs-logo.png

SBS

Carries Tour de France Femmes 2023 in Australia

Viewers can livestream Tour de France coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand service.

The platform has dedicated apps for Android and iOS, and you can also access the service on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs.

See at SBS

Stream Tour de France 2023 in Canada

Dedicated cycling streaming service FloBikes is the place to watch live Tour de France Femmes coverage in Canada.

The logo for cycling streaming service FloBikes.
FloSPorts

FloBikes

Watch Tour de France Femmes 2023 in Canada

A subscription to FloBikes currently costs $150 per year (roughly CA$190), which works out at $12.50 per month (about CA$16). The service has dedicated apps for Android and Apple devices.

See at FloBikes

Tour de France Femmes 2023: Stages and full schedule

All time in ET

  • Stage 1: Clermont-Ferrand, July 23 6:05 a.m. 
  • Stage 2: Clermont-Ferrand-Mauriac, July 24 6:05 a.m. 
  • Stage 3: Collonges-la-Rouge-Montignac, July 25 9:20 a.m. 
  • Stage 4: Cahors-Rodez, July 26 9:20 a.m. 
  • Stage 5: Onet-le-Chateau-Albi, July 27 9:20 a.m. 
  • Stage 6: Albi-Blagnac, July 28 9:20 a.m. 
  • Stage 7: Lannemezan-Tourmalet, July 29 10:05 a.m.
  • Stage 8: Pau, July 30 9:20 a.m. 

Tour de France Femmes 2023: Teams and riders

Canyon / SRAM Racing

  • Alice Towers
  • Sarah Roy 
  • Ricarda Bauernfeind
  • Elise Chabbey
  • Soraya Paladin
  • Kasia Niewiadoma
  • Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka

EF Education - Tibco - SVB 

  • Letizia Borghesi
  • Veronica Ewers
  • Kathrin Hammes
  • Alison Jackson
  • Sara Poidevin
  • Magdeleine Vallieres
  • Georgia Williams

FDJ - Suez

  • Jade Wiel
  • Vittoria Guazzini
  • Loes Adegeest
  • Grace Brown
  • Marta Cavalli
  • Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig
  • Evita Muzic

Fenix-Deceuninck

  • Julie de Wilde
  • Marthe Truyen
  • Yara Kastelijn 
  • Christina Schweinberger
  • Sanne Cant 
  • Julie van de Velde
  • Evy Kuijpers

Human Powered Health

  • Alice Barnes
  • Henrietta Christie
  • Antri Christoforou
  • Audrey Cordon-Ragot
  • Barbara Malcotti
  • Marjolein van 't Geloof
  • Eri Yonamine

Israel -- Premier Tech Roland

  • Lizzie Standard
  • Lara Vieceli
  • Claire Steels
  • Elena Hartmann
  • Nathalie Eklund
  • Tamara Dronova
  • Fien Delbaere

Lidl - Trek

  • Elisa Balsamo
  • Elisa Longo Borghini
  • Lucinda Brand
  • Lizzie Deignan
  • Ilaria Sanguineti
  • Lauretta Hanson
  • Amanda Spratt

Liv Racing TeqFind

  • Caroline Andersson
  • Rachele Barbieri
  • Thalita De Jong
  • Mavi Garcia
  • Jeanne Korevaar
  • Silke Smulders
  • Quinty Ton


    • Movistar Team Women

    • Annemiek van Vleuten
    • Emma Norsgaard
    • Liane Lippert
    • Aude Biannic
    • Floortje Mackau
    • Paula Patino
    • Sheyla Gutierrez

    Team DSM-Firmenich 

    • Lea Curinier
    • Pfeiffer Georgi
    • Megan Jastrab
    • Charlotte Kool
    • Juliette Labous
    • Esse Peperkamp
    • Elise Uijen

    Team Jayco Alula

    • Jessica Allen
    • Tensile Campbell
    • Nina Kessler
    • Georgie Howe
    • Alex Manly
    • Amber Pate
    • Ane Santesteban


    Team Jumbo-Visma 

    • Anna Henderson
    • Marianne Vos
    • Karlijn Swinkels
    • Eva van Agt
    • Amber Kraak
    • Riejanne Markus
    • Coryn Labecki

    Team SD Worx

    • Elena Cecchini
    • Christine Majerus
    • Lotte Kopecky
    • Demi Vollering
    • Lorena Wiebes
    • Mischa Bredewold
    • Marlen Reusser

    UAE Team ADQ

  • Alena Amialiusik
  • Chiara Consonni
  • Erica Magnaldi
  • Eleonora Gasparrini
  • Olivia Baril
  • Silvia Persico
  • Elizabeth Holden


    • Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 

    • Susanne Andersen
    • Hannah Ludwig
    • Maria Giulia Confalonieri
    • Wilma Olausson
    • Mie Bjorndal Ottestad
    • Marte Berg Edseth
    • Anouska Koster

    AG Insurance - Soudal Quick-Step Team

    • Julia Borgstrom
    • Mireia Benito
    • Romy Kasper
    • Maaike Boogaard
    • Lotta Henttala
    • Justine Ghekiere
    • Ashleigh Moolman Pasio

    Arkea Pro Cycling Team 

    • Danielle de Francesco
    • Anais Morichon
    • Anastasia Kolesava
    • Amandine Fouquenet
    • Maaike Colje
    • Marie-Morgane Le Deunff
    • Clara Emond

    Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team 

    • Kathrin Schweinberger
    • Arianna Fidanza
    • Sandra Alonso
    • Nina Berton
    • Cedrine Kerbaol
    • Alice Maria Arzuffi
    • Marta Lach

    Cofidis Women Team

    • Clara Koppenburg
    • Josie Talbot
    • Morgane Coston
    • Rachel Neylan Oly
    • Martina Alzini
    • Flavie Boulais
    • Gabrielle Pilote Fortin

    Lifeplus - Wahoo

    • Margaux Vigie
    • Ella Wyllie
    • Natalie Grinczer
    • Babette van der Wolf
    • Typhaine Laurence
    • April Tacey
    • Kaja Rysz

    St. Michel - Mavic - Auber93

  • Sandrine Bideau
  • Simone Boilard
  • Coralie Demay
  • Camille Fahy
  • Celia le Mouel
  • Dilyxine Mermont
  • Margot Pompanon


    • Team Coop-Hitec Products

    • Jenny Rissveds
    • Lucie Jounier
    • India Grangier
    • Tiril Jorgensen
    • Stine Dale
    • Sigrid Haugset
    • Josie Nelson

    Quick tips for streaming Tour de France 2023 using a VPN 

    • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the Tour de France live may vary.
    • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
    • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
    • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
    • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.

    Services and Software Guides

    VPN
    Cybersecurity
    Streaming Services
    Web Hosting & Websites
    Other Services & Software