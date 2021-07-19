Tom Clancy's XDefiant lets players play the bad guys from the Clancyverse

Ubisoft

Ubisoft revealed its latest entry into the Tom Clancy franchise on Monday. Tom Clancy's XDefiant is a free-to-play first-person multiplayer shooter that takes all the bad guys from games within the Clancyverse and pits them against each other.

XDefiant is a team-based arena shooter designed for fast action with realistic weapons. Players will pick from factions that come from different Tom Clancy games such as the Wolves from the Ghost Recon series, Echelon of Splinter Cell, and from The Division, the Outcasts and the Cleaners. The first closed test for XDefiant starts on Aug. 5 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles.

Each faction in XDefiant will have its own strengths. The Cleaners, for example, used their fire-based attacks to pour on the big damage, while the Outcasts can heal other players. Echelon can stay stealthy, and the Wolves have big tank classes to soak up all the bullets. Each class has its own abilities as well as an ultra ability. The multiplayer action will be six vs. six and in different modes such as Domination and Escort.

Developer Ubisoft San Francisco plans to make this a longstanding game with constant updates over its lifetime.

"We want this game to last for years," executive producer Mark Rubin said during the game's reveal.

Registration for the Aug. 6 closed test for XDefiant is open now with more expected to come in the future.