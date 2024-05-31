Need the answers for the May 31 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

Do you also play Wordle? We've got today's Wordle answer and hints too.

And although it's still in beta, I have tips and tricks for Strands too. (Bacon number? Come on, people!)

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully, and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Read more: Is Connections the New Wordle? Hints and Tips for Playing

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: Collection.

Green group hint: Rainier or Everest.

Blue group hint: 45 or 33.

Purple group hint: Items you intentionally move up and down.

Read more: Wordle Cheat Sheet: The Entire Alphabet Ranked by Letter Popularity

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Corpus.

Green group: Mount ____.

Blue group: Components of an LP.

Purple group: Things people shake.

Read more: LinkedIn Boards the Wordle Train and Launches 3 Online Games

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is corpus. The four words are body, canon, oeuvre and works.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is Mount ____. The four words are Fuji, Hood, Olympus and Whitney.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is components of an LP. The four words are insert, jacket, record and sleeve.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is things people shake. The four words are hands, maraca, Polaroid (see video below) and snowglobe.