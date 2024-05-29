Need the answers to the May 29 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

And do you also play Wordle? We've got today's Wordle answer and hints too.

There's also a new NYT game called Strands, which is still in beta. Here are our tips for that game too.

Read more: Wordle Cheat Sheet: Here Are the Most Popular Letters Used in the English Language

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: Nourishment.

Green group hint: Be in charge of.

Blue group hint: Threaten.

Purple group hint: Words that accompany a word for "store."

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Food.

Green group: Pilot.

Blue group: Intimidate.

Purple group: ____ market.

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is food. The four words are chow, eats, fare and grub.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is pilot. The four words are direct, guide, lead and steer.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is intimidate. The four words are bully, cow, daunt and rattle.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is ____ market. The four words are bull, flea, meat and stock.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."