Need the answers to the May 22 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

And do you also play Wordle? We've got today's Wordle answer and hints too.

There's also a new NYT game called Strands, which is still in beta. Here are our tips for that game too.

Read more: Wordle Cheat Sheet: Here Are the Most Popular Letters Used in the English Language

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: Song with the lyric, "eyes and ears and mouth and nose."

Green group hint: Slang for a vehicle.

Blue group hint: Take it off.

Purple group hint: Humming sound.

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Body parts in "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes."

Green group: Car, informally.

Blue group: Removes the covering of.

Purple group: Buzzy things.

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is body parts in "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes." The answers are head, shoulders, knees and toes. (Duh?)

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is car, informally. The answers are auto, ride, wheels and whip. (Whip? Apparently, yes.)

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is removes the covering of. The answers are pares, peels, shells and shucks.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is buzzy things. The answers are bees, caffeine, gossip and intercoms.