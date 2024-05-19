Need the answers for the May 19 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully, and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: Daddy Warbucks or Mr. Burns.

Green group hint: Kitchen skill.

Blue group hint: Conventional.

Purple group hint: Sounds like a kind of food.

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Affluent.

Green group: Cut into pieces.

Blue group: Old-fashioned.

Purple group: Fruit homophones.

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is affluent. The answers are flush, loaded, rich and wealthy.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is cut into pieces. The answers are chop, cube, dice and mince.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is old-fashioned. The answers are square, straight, stuffy and traditional.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is fruit homophones The answers are bury, current, leachy and pair. (Representing berry, currant, lychee and pear.)