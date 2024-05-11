Looking for the answers to the May 11 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test and Connections is more of a brain teaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

And do you also play Wordle? We've got today's Wordle answer and hints, too.

We've also got some tips for Strands, a new game from the Times that is still in beta.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully, and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: Main role.

Green group hint: Dracula dodges these.

Blue group hint: Funny papers

Purple group hint: Organization of group.

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: One with top billing

Green group: Vampire vulnerabilities.

Blue group: Satirical publications.

Purple group: Club ____

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is one with top billing. The four words are headliner, lead, principal and star.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is vampire vulnerabilities. The four words are cross, garlic, silver and sun.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is satirical publications. The four words are Cracked, Lampoon, Mad and Onion.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is club ____. The four words are Med, music, sandwich and soda.