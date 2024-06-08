Looking for the answers to the June 8 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test and Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

And do you also play Wordle? We've got today's Wordle answer and hints too.

We've also got some tips for Strands, a new game from the Times that's still in beta.

Hints for today's Connections groups



Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: Arouse one's curiosity.

Green group hint: Capture live action with a camera.

Blue group hint: Mixed-up letters.

Purple group hint: Phrase using a word for beautiful.

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Grab one's attention.

Green group: Document with video.

Blue group: Anagrams.

Purple group: Pretty ____.

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is grab one's attention. The four answers are absorb, engross, hold, rivet.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is document with video. The four answers are film, record, shoot and tape.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is anagrams. The four answers are pastel, petals, pleats and staple.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is pretty ____. The four answers are good, penny, please and woman.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully, and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."