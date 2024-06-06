Today's NYT Connections Hints and Answer -- Help for June 6, #361

Need the answers for the Thursday, June 6 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: Set in motion.

Green group hint: Family card game.

Blue group hint: Frozen-rain size.

Purple group hint: Certain seating.

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Move to action.

Green group: Uno cards.

Blue group: Hail size comparisons.

Purple group: Places with benches.

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is move to action. The four answers are drive, prompt, propel and push.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is Uno cards. The four answers are draw, reverse, skip and wild.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is hail size comparisons. The four answers are baseball, grapefruit, marble and pea.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is places with benches. The four answers are courtroom, dugout, gym and park.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."