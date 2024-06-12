Today's NYT Connections Hints, Answers and Help for June 12, #367

Need the answers to the June 12 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: The city that never sleeps.

Green group hint: Groovy movie.

Blue group hint: Titles with quantities.

Purple group hint: Creature types in cinematic titles.

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Places in New York.

Green group: Rhyming titles.

Blue group: Ending in units of measurement.

Purple group: Starting with animals.

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is places in New York City. The four answers are Chinatown, Dumbo, Manhattan and Wall Street. (Dumbo is a Brooklyn neighborhood; its name is an acronym taken from Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass.)

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is rhyming titles. The four answers are Be Kind Rewind, E.T., Fright Night and Kill Bill.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is ending in units of measurement. The four answers are Hedwig and the Angry Inch, My Left Foot, The Green Mile and The Longest Yard.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is starting with animals. The four answers are Beetlejuice, Foxy Brown, Dogma and Octopussy.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."