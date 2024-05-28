Need the answers for the May 28 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

And do you also play Wordle? We've got today's Wordle answer and hints too.

We've also got some winning tips for Strands, a new game from the Times that's still in beta.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group

Yellow group hint: Willing to get along.

Green group hint: Mixed-up letters

Blue group hint: Levels in another NY Times game.

Purple group hint: Sold at Bath & Body Works.

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Amenable.

Green group: Anagrams.

Blue group: Spelling Bee ranks

Purple group: Adjectives for a candle

Read more: Today's Wordle Answer and Hints

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is amenable. The four words are easy, flexible, open and receptive.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is anagrams. The four words are evil, live, veil and vile.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is Spelling Bee ranks. The four words are amazing, beginner, genius and solid. (These aren't ranks given in regular, school-run spelling bees, but in the New York Times' own Spelling Bee online word game. We have tips for playing and winning that game, of course.)

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is adjectives for a candle. The four words are lit, scented, waxy and wicked.