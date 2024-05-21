Need the answers for the May 21 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully, and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group

Yellow group hint: Small amount.

Green group hint: Save some money.

Blue group hint: Barroom game.

Purple group hint: Words that include the name of a reader's favorite accessory.

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Smidgen.

Green group: Bargain.

Blue group: Billiards equipment.

Purple group: ____ book (that's not a book).

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is smidgen. The answers are bit, dash, pinch and touch.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is bargain. The answers are buy, deal, steal and value.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is billiards equipment. The answers are ball, chalk, cue and rack.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is ____ book (that's not a book). The answers are face, mac, match and pocket.