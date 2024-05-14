Need the answers for the May 14 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but the game editor knows how to trick you by using words that can fit in more than one group.

And do you also play Wordle? We've got today's Wordle answer and hints too.

We've also got some winning tips for Strands, a new game from the Times that is still in beta.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully, and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group

Yellow group hint: Starting out.

Green group hint: Chow down.

Blue group hint: Words in Español.

Purple group hint: Words that accompany another word for "skinny."

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Early iteration.

Green group: Enjoy a meal

Blue group: Spanish pronouns.

Purple group: Slim ____.

Read more: Today's Wordle answer and hints

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is early iteration. The four words are draft, outline, plan and sketch.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is enjoy a meal. The four words are dine, feast, feed and sup.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is Spanish pronouns. The four words are ella, me, sus and yo.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is slim ____. The four words are fit, Jim, pickings and Shady.