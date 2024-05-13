Need the answers for the May 13 New York Times Connections puzzle? To me, Wordle is more of a vocabulary test, but Connections is more of a brainteaser. You're given 16 words and asked to put them into four groups that are somehow connected. Sometimes they're obvious, but game editor Wyna Liu knows how to trick you by using words that can fit into more than one group.

How to play Connections

Playing is easy. Winning is hard. Look at the 16 words and mentally assign them to related groups of four. Click on the four words you think go together. The groups are coded by color, though you don't know what goes where until you see the answers. The yellow group is the easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the toughest. Look at the words carefully, and think about related terms. Sometimes the connection has to do with just a part of the word. Once, four words were grouped because each started with the name of a rock band, including "Rushmore" and "Journeyman."

Hints for today's Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest, yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: Clothing creator's product.

Green group hint: Recess activities.

Blue group hint: Cartoon characters.

Purple group hint: Twist on Broadway titles.

Answers for today's Connections groups

Yellow group: Fashion designer's output.

Green group: Playground verbs.

Blue group: Looney Tunes figures.

Purple group: Homophones of musicals.

What are today's Connections answers?

The yellow words in today's Connections

The theme is fashion designer's output. The four words are brand, collection, label and line.

The green words in today's Connections

The theme is playground verbs. The four words are dodge, hide, hop and tag.

The blue words in today's Connections

The theme is Looney Tunes figures. The four words are bunny, duck, Martian and pig.

The purple words in today's Connections

The theme is homophones of musicals. The four words are Greece, hare, Katz and maim. (Grease, Hair, Cats and Mame.)