TL;DR? Google Docs to Include Auto-Generated Summaries

For Google Docs that are just a little too long to read, Google is rolling out auto-generated summaries.

Announced at Google I/O 2022, the company's yearly developer's conference, the new feature uses machine learning and language compression technology to automatically pull out the main points of a document.

The feature is also set to come to Google Chat in the next few months where it will provide a digest of Chat conversations. Google says it's also working on bringing transcription and summarization to Google Meet.

Other upcoming improvements to Google Meet include studio-quality virtual lighting that will allow users to adjust light position and brightness. That would improve the image of someone who, for example, might be sitting in front of a sunny window.

Google says its also working to make sure that people look like their true selves while using Google Meet, as it has in its Pixel phones, by using artificial intelligence to improve skin-tone accuracy.