Tired of Stale Netflix Picks? Browse 36,000 Categories With Netflix's Secret Menu

Whether you prefer to watch Netflix on a massive TV or binge on your phone, you've probably only seen a fraction of the content available on the streaming platform. Netflix offers personalized suggestions based on your viewing history and preferences, but its algorithm doesn't always serve up as wide a variety of shows and movies as you might like.

If you're constantly finding yourself searching fruitlessly for your next watch, there's a great trick that gives you more control over your search: the secret Netflix menu. Different numeric codes on the service let you browse and select from thousands of niche genres and subcategories.

Instead of letting the Netflix algorithm decide, take streaming into your own hands. It's time to cut the endless scrolling short and discover a new show or movie you'll love.

What are Netflix codes?

Netflix codes are a set of unique numerical identifiers that can help you find specific genres or sub-genres in the Netflix library on the streamer's website (not the app).

Typically, you're constrained to the genres available to you via the main Netflix menu. There's no way to choose by specific category other than what's been chosen for you when you log on. Using these codes opens up an entire library of options for you to choose from that can help you better settle on what to watch for the night. It can even help you discover new shows and movies you've never heard of.

Adding these codes to the ends of Netflix URLs lets you directly access collections of movies and TV shows that fall under your chosen category. For example, if you're short on time and want to queue up a shorter movie, you could check the 90-Minute Movies category with the code 81466194. Looking for something for your entire brood to enjoy? The "Family Movie Night" collection, accessed with code 2013975, is chock-full of favorites even Grandma can get into.

There are well over 36,000 codes to choose from, so don't worry about memorizing them or trying random sequences. Resources like Netflix-codes.com have an entire directory to sift through, so you can search for what you'd like to watch there and find corresponding codes in no time.

The Netflix-Codes site has a full directory of all the available categories on Netflix. Netflix-Codes.com/Screenshot by CNET

How do I access Netflix's secret menu?

There isn't an all-encompassing Netflix secret menu per se. Instead, you will use URLs with special codes to display certain curated collections of movies and shows.

Netflix-codes.com has a comprehensive list of the streaming platform's hidden genre categories and subcategories. In total, there are around 20 top-level categories covering genres like animation, foreign films and classic movies. Within those main genres are many more hyper-specific subgenres denoted by numeric codes.

All you need to do is find the category you want, copy the related code, and append it to the end of a Netflix URL.

What kinds of categories does Netflix have?

There's much more to Netflix than what you've been scrolling through. At last count, there were over 36,000 unique categories to explore.

The entirety of the categories available on Netflix starts with broad main genres like Action, Comedy and Drama, but they get more specific as you dive even deeper. There are straight-to-the-point collections like Movies Directed by Women (code 2974953), or more specifically targeted curated lists, like Supernatural Soaps (code 81238162), just in case you like your werewolves with a side of angst and romance.

Are you a huge Swiftie? Is there another celebrity you want to learn more about? The Pop Culture Icons category (code 81278963) includes picks like the Taylor Swift-centric documentary Miss Americana or the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

Maybe you've been told time and time again that you should really get into Korean TV and don't know where to start. Hit up the K-Dramas for Beginners menu (code 2953105) for a selection of hit K-Drama series like Squid Game and Boys Over Flowers.

Rather than relying solely on the standard homepage categories or Netflix's algorithm, you can use these secret codes to pinpoint and explore different nooks and crannies of the catalog to find hidden gems.

How do I use Netflix codes to find movies and shows to watch?

If you're not comfortable with editing Netflix URLs, you can use a browser extension to access the secret menus. The Better Browse for Netflix extension for Chrome is a great choice. Here's how to use it:

1. Go to the Chrome Web Store and search for "Better Browse for Netflix." (Note that this extension is unavailable for Firefox users.)

2. Click Add to Chrome.

3. Click Add Extension.

4. Log into your Netflix account in a new tab.

If the extension is installed, you'll see a Browse All option at the top of your Netflix home screen next to My List. Click it to scroll through the subgenres or to search through specific categories.

Adding the Better Browse for Netflix extension to Chrome gives you a drop-down menu with Netflix categories. Screenshot by CNET

Alternatively, you can use the FindFlix: Netflix Secret Category Finder browser extension for Chrome or Firefox. This add-on will create a drop-down menu complete with Netflix categories for your browser that you can scroll through by clicking on the FF icon that will appear on the top right of your screen. There's no need to scroll Netflix natively with this add-on, and it features 7,500 categories alphabetized for your convenience.

A third way is through the Netflix Codes website. Here's how:

1. Visit Netflix-codes.com in any PC or mobile browser.

2. Find the genre or subgenre you want to explore.

3. Tap the code next to the genre or subgenre you want.

4. If you're on a device that has the Netflix app installed, the app should open and take you directly to the genre or subgenre you chose. If you don't have the app installed, it'll open Netflix through the browser and you can view the specific movies and shows available.

5. Tap the title you want to watch, and it'll start playing.

Finally, if you're comfortable with creating custom URLs, you can use Netflix codes manually in your browser. Here's how:

1. Visit Netflix-codes.com on any PC or mobile browser.

2. Find the genre or subgenre you want to explore.

3. In another tab, type in http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER, but replace INSERTNUMBER with the specific genre or subgenre code. For instance, http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/81466194 will take you to "90-Minute Movies."

4. If done correctly, you'll be taken to Netflix to peruse the titles available in that section.

Simply repeat this process the next time you find a code for a Netflix category you'd like to explore. You can do this as many times as you'd like.

For more Netflix tips, learn how to get the most out of Netflix on your phone or mobile device and how to improve picture quality on streaming services.