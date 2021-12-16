Tile holiday deals: Save on peace of mind with 50% off select Bluetooth trackers

Tile/Screenshot by CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

We've all lost or misplaced something at some point in our lives. It can be so frustrating to be in a hurry to get out the door, only to realize your keys are nowhere to be found. One solution is Tile, the Bluetooth trackers that help you keep track of your things. Stick one of their trackers in a bag or on a remote, and if you misplace it, you can track its whereabouts in the free Tile app, which is available on both Android and Apple devices. Once a Tile is attached, simply open the app and press "Find," then wait for the tracker to start to sound. You can also set up Alexa, Google or Siri to help you find your things hands-free. Right now .

Its uses are not limited to keys and your remote. There are also stickers available, which you can attach to your phone, and slim devices that easily fit in a wallet or luggage tag. If you lose something while you're on-the-go, the Tile map can show you a map of where it was last located. You can take the stress out of the mess, and give yourself the gift of peace of mind. You don't always need a physical Tile, either. These days there are lots of products that have Tile-technology built-in, including Skullcandy, Fitbit, HP, Bose, Dell and many more, and you can add them to the app as well. Grab a tracker (of several) for your friends and family or as a treat for yourself and take advantage of a second deal: Tile is offering free 2-day shipping on all orders from now until Dec. 20.

It is important to mention that Tile was recently sold to Life360, whose claim to fame is primarily through helping families keep track of their children, but a recent report suggests that they have previously sold some of their data. Be sure to read what our editor David Priest had to share about Life360 before you make your purchase so that you can make an informed decision about which products and services are right for you. CNET is here to help you shop smart this season.