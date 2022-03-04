TikTok Will Label Content From State-Controlled Media Amid War in Ukraine

James Martin/CNET

War in Ukraine

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, TikTok will start warning viewers that videos they're watching are posted by state-controlled media.

Last year, TikTok started working on a feature to add labels to state-controlled media, and is rolling it out early as the war continues in Ukraine, according to an official blog post Friday. The company will start applying labels to content from some state-controlled media accounts over the coming days to give viewers context.

When users search for content, the state-controlled media label will appear on the bottom of videos similar to other TikTok banners. The first accounts to get labels will be from Russian state-controlled media, TikTok confirmed to CNET over email. The company defines state-controlled media as "entities for which a government exercises direct or indirect control over their editorial content or decision-making," consulting with over 50 experts from 20 countries.

In other efforts to combat misinformation, TikTok is restricting content that is being fact checked or can't be substantiated from being shown in For You recommended feeds. The platform also stated it has evolved methods to detect and take action on livestreams broadcasting "unoriginal or misleading content."

"We remain focused on preventing, detecting, and deterring influence operations on our platform and our systems help us identify, block, and remove inauthentic accounts, engagement, or other associated activities on TikTok," the official blog post read.