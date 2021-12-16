TikTok wants to make sure recommendations don't reinforce negative experiences

Sarah Tew/CNET

TikTok is making tweaks to how it recommends videos on the app in attempt to make sure it doesn't inadvertently reinforcing negative experiences.

On Thursday, the popular social video app said it's testing changes to avoid showing people too much of one type of content that when viewed as a single video might be fine but could be "problematic if viewed in clusters," such as around extreme dieting or fitness, sadness or breakups.

"We're also working to recognize if our system may inadvertently be recommending only very limited types of content that, though not violative of our policies, could have a negative effect if that's the majority of what someone watches, such as content about loneliness or weight loss," the company wrote in a blog post.

More to come.