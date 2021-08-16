TikTok partners with music streamer Audius on TikTok Sounds

Sarah Tew/CNET

TikTok is partnering with Audius, a streaming platform for musicians, to give artists a new way to upload their music, according to a report Monday from Rolling Stone. TikTok Sounds will reportedly let artists export songs already housed on Audius to TikTok with one click.

Audius is one of the third-party apps to integrate with TikTok's Sound Kit, first announced in May, according to TikTok.

Forrest Browning, an Audius co-founder and chief product officer, told Rolling Stone that the current process to get music onto TikTok isn't efficient. Audius didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

As of last fall, TikTok has 732 million users logging an average of 89 minutes per day on the app, according to a report from Music Business Worldwide. In July, TikTok released a study showing 75% of its US users discover new artists on the platform.