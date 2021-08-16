TikTok partners with music streamer Audius to create 'TikTok Sounds,' report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

TikTok is partnering with Audius, a streaming platform for musicians, to allow artists a new way to upload their music, according to a Monday report from Rolling Stone. TikTok Sounds, the new feature from the partnership, will reportedly let artists export songs already housed on Audius to TikTok with just one click.

Audius' co-founder and chief product officer told Rolling Stone that the current process to get music on TikTok isn't efficient. CNET reached out to TikTok and Audius for more information.

As of last October, TikTok has 732 million users logging an average of 89 minutes per day on the app, according to a report from Music Business Worldwide. In July, TikTok released a study showing 75% of its US users discover new artists on the platform.