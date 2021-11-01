TikTok and Amazon Fire TV team up in US and Canada

James Martin/CNET

Amazon Fire TV customers can now use the TikTok TV app to watch the viral videos on Fire TVs and Fire TV devices. The update comes after Amazon Fire TV and video app TikTok announced a new partnership on Monday. To open TikTok on your Fire TV, according to the release, just say "Alexa, open TikTok."

To get started, just download the TikTok app from your Fire TV app store and sign in or create a new account. From there, you'll be able to access your For You and Following feeds, as well enable AutoPlay. Alexa will also recognize "play" and "pause" commands, according to the release.

"TikTok is a household staple in our home and I'm thrilled the whole family can now enjoy their favorite TikTok videos together on the best screen in the house with TikTok on Fire TV," Daniel Rausch, Vice President, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services said in a statement.