Thursday Night Football: How to Watch Lions vs. Chiefs on NBC Without Cable

The 2023 NFL season kicks off Thursday night in Kansas City with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions. Led by two-time NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are once again the favorites in the AFC to reach the title game. The Lions just missed out on the playoffs last year and are expected to contend in a weakened, Aaron Rodgers-less NFC North this season behind a potentially high-powered offense that features quarterback Jared Goff, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Most Thursday night games will be on Amazon's Prime Video, but as the kickoff to the 2023 season, this Thursday's game between the Chiefs and Lions will be on NBC and Peacock starting at 5:20 p.m. PT (8:20 p.m. ET).

Keep reading to see your options for watching the opening game of the 2023 NFL season. And with YouTube and YouTube TV now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with games streaming on Paramount Plus, Peacock, Prime Video and ESPN Plus, there's lots for NFL fans to keep track of this season. Check out our picks for the best live TV streaming services for NFL fans in 2023.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Thursday night to kick off the 2023 NFL season. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

How to watch Lions vs. Chiefs without cable

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Lions-Chiefs game on NBC with a live TV streaming service. The good news for football fans is that NBC is available on each of the five major streaming services. You can also stream the game live on NBC's Peacock streaming service.

An over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another option for all the basic channels including CBS and Fox (for Sunday afternoons), NBC (Sunday Night Football) and ABC (some Monday Night Football). The best part about antennas is that there are no streaming or monthly fees required, though you will need to make sure you have good reception.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.