Thursday Night Football: How to Watch Lions vs. Chiefs on NBC Without Cable

The NFL is back! The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the upstart Detroit Lions on Thursday night to start the 2023 season.

The 2023 NFL season kicks off Thursday night in Kansas City with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions. Led by two-time NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are once again the favorites in the AFC to reach the title game. The Lions just missed out on the playoffs last year and are expected to contend in a weakened, Aaron Rodgers-less NFC North this season behind a potentially high-powered offense that features quarterback Jared Goff, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs. 

Most Thursday night games will be on Amazon's Prime Video, but as the kickoff to the 2023 season, this Thursday's game between the Chiefs and Lions will be on NBC and Peacock starting at 5:20 p.m. PT (8:20 p.m. ET).

Keep reading to see your options for watching the opening game of the 2023 NFL season. And with YouTube and YouTube TV now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with games streaming on Paramount Plus, Peacock, Prime Video and ESPN Plus, there's lots for NFL fans to keep track of this season. Check out our picks for the best live TV streaming services for NFL fans in 2023.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs readies to throw the football.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Thursday night to kick off the 2023 NFL season.

 Cooper Neill/Getty Images

How to watch Lions vs. Chiefs without cable

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Lions-Chiefs game on NBC with a live TV streaming service. The good news for football fans is that NBC is available on each of the five major streaming services. You can also stream the game live on NBC's Peacock streaming service.

An over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another option for all the basic channels including CBS and Fox (for Sunday afternoons), NBC (Sunday Night Football) and ABC (some Monday Night Football). The best part about antennas is that there are no streaming or monthly fees required, though you will need to make sure you have good reception.

Peacock streaming movies and TV logo
James Martin/CNET

Peacock Premium

Opening night and SNF for $6 a month

Peacock's $6-per-month Premium plan includes all the games NBC airs, including the opening game between the Lions and Chiefs on Thursday night as well as Sunday Night Football each week of the season. (Starting in Week 2, Thursday night games are available only on Prime Video.) Read our Peacock review.

See at Peacock
YouTube TV logo on a phone
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries NBC for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV
hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-306

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries NBC for $70 a month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month right now (before jumping to $77 per month in October) and includes NBC in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu Plus Live TV
The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
Directv stream

DirecTV Stream

Carries NBC for $75 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month Entertainment package includes NBC in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

See at DirecTV Stream
The logo for Fubo TV on a red background.
Fubo TV

Fubo

Carries NBC for $75 a month

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes NBC in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

See at Fubo
A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling/CNET

Sling TV Blue

Carries NBC for $40 or $45 a month

Sling TV's Sling Blue package includes local NBC stations but only in a handful of markets. Read our Sling TV review. The price will be either $40 or $45 per month, depending on where you live. 

See at Sling TV

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

