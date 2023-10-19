X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Stream Jaguars vs. Saints Tonight on Prime Video or Twitch

Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off tonight in New Orleans with the Saints hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars.

matt-headshot-3
matt-headshot-3
Matt Elliott Senior Editor
Matt Elliott is a senior editor at CNET with a focus on laptops and streaming services. Matt has more than 20 years of experience testing and reviewing laptops. He has worked for CNET in New York and San Francisco and now lives in New Hampshire. When he's not writing about laptops, Matt likes to play and watch sports. He loves to play tennis and hates the number of streaming services he has to subscribe to in order to watch the various sports he wants to watch.
Expertise Laptops, desktops, all-in-one PCs, streaming devices, streaming platforms
See full bio
eli-2019-4x3
eli-2019-4x3
Eli Blumenthal Senior Editor
Eli Blumenthal is a senior editor at CNET with a particular focus on covering the latest in the ever-changing worlds of telecom, streaming and sports. He previously worked as a technology reporter at USA Today.
Expertise 5G, mobile networks, wireless carriers, phones, tablets, streaming devices, streaming platforms, mobile and console gaming,
See full bio
Matt Elliott
Eli Blumenthal
4 min read
See at Amazon
Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football
Amazon Prime Video
Thursday Night Football each week, for $9 a month
See at YouTube TV
YouTube TV logo on a phone
YouTube TV
Carries NBC and Fox, for $73 a month
See at DirecTV Stream
The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
DirecTV Stream
Carries NBC and Fox, for $75 a month
See at Fubo
Fubo logo
Fubo
Carries NBC and Fox, for $75 a month
See at Hulu Plus Live TV
hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-306
Hulu Plus Live TV
Carries NBC and Fox, for $77 a month
See at Sling TV
A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling TV Blue
Carries NBC and Fox for $45 a month in select markets

The 4-2 Jacksonville Jaguars are back on US soil after playing back-to-back weeks in London. They won both games across the pond but at a cost. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a knee injury in last week's win, but hopes to play Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints. The 3-3 Saints have dropped three of their last four games but remain very much alive in the lackluster NFC South.

Kickoff for the Jags-Saints game on Thursday Night Football is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) tonight with the game streaming nationally on Prime Video and for free on Twitch.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence scans the field

Trevor Lawrence is questionable to play Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints.

 Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Keep reading to see your options for watching Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, Twitch, NFL Plus and -- if you live in the home markets of the Jaguars or Saints -- a local network channel.

With YouTube and YouTube TV now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with games also streaming on Paramount Plus, Peacock and ESPN Plus, there's lots for NFL fans to keep track of this season. Check out our picks for the best live TV streaming services for NFL fans in 2023.

TNF streaming: Prime Video, Twitch and NFL Plus

Thursday Night Football games are streamed nationally on Amazon Prime Video, giving NFL fans more incentive than free two-day shipping to sign up for an Amazon Prime account, which costs $15 a month or $139 a year. You can also subscribe only to Prime Video for $9 a month.

Fans in the local market of each team playing on Thursday night will be able to watch on an over-the-air station, while those who don't pay for either of Amazon's services can watch for free on Prime Video's Twitch channel. (Twitch is also owned by Amazon.)

If you subscribe to NFL Plus, the league's $7-per-month streaming service (or $15 a month with Red Zone included), you can also stream the game without subscribing to Prime or Prime Video. Note that NFL Plus viewing is limited to watching on just a phone or tablet, not on a computer or TV.

Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football
Amazon

Amazon Prime Video

Thursday Night Football each week, for $9 a month

Thursday Night Football games are streamed live on Amazon Prime Video. For millions of Amazon Prime subscribers, the Prime Video channel is already included at no extra cost. But if you're not an Amazon Prime subscriber, it might be worth it to shell out the $9 a month for the stand-alone Prime Video service, not only for football but also its impressive selection of shows and movies.

Read our Amazon Prime Video review.

See at Amazon

Can I watch Thursday Night Football on local TV?

Yes, you can, if you live in the local market of either of the teams playing on Thursday. For this week, that's WFOX Fox 30 in Jacksonville and WDSU NBC 6 New Orleans. There are two ways to watch local channels on your TV. The first is with a live TV streaming service. And the second is with an over-the-air antenna, if you live in an area that has good reception.

All five of the live TV streaming services carry NBC and Fox, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries NBC or Fox in your particular area.

YouTube TV logo on a phone
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries NBC and Fox, for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes NBC and Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV
The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
DirecTV

DirecTV Stream

Carries NBC and Fox, for $75 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month Entertainment package includes NBC and Fox in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

See at DirecTV Stream
Fubo logo
Fubo

Fubo

Carries NBC and Fox, for $75 a month

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes NBC and Fox in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

See at Fubo
hulu-plus-live-tv-logo-2022-306
Sarah Tew/CNET

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries NBC and Fox, for $77 a month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 after a recent price hike and includes NBC and Fox in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu Plus Live TV review.

See at Hulu Plus Live TV
A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling/CNET

Sling TV Blue

Carries NBC and Fox for $45 a month in select markets

Sling TV's Sling Blue package includes local NBC and Fox stations but only in a handful of markets. Sling Blue costs $45 a month in markets where it offers local networks and $40 elsewhere. Read our Sling TV review

See at Sling TV

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.