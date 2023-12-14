Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Stream Chargers vs. Raiders Tonight on Prime Video or Twitch

Easton Stick versus Aidan O'Connell isn't the primetime matchup the NFL likely envisioned to lead off Week 15 as the playoff races heat up. In a season littered with quarterback injuries, neither the Chargers nor Raiders will have their starting quarterback on the field on Thursday night. For the Chargers, Stick replaces Justin Herbert, who fractured a finger on his throwing hand last week and will miss the rest of the season. The Raiders will likely start O'Connell again in place of Jimmy Garoppolo, who has been sidelined since October with a back injury.

Both teams are 5-8 on the year and nearly certain to miss the playoffs, but divisional animosity between these two longtime AFC West rivals could still make tonight's contest compelling.

Kickoff for the Chargers-Raiders Thursday Night Football matchup is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) tonight with the game streaming nationally on Amazon Prime Video and for free on Twitch.

Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Keep reading to see your options for watching Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, Twitch, NFL Plus and -- if you live in the home market of either the Chargers or Raiders -- a local network channel.

With YouTube and YouTube TV now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with games streaming on Paramount Plus, Peacock and ESPN Plus, there's lots for NFL fans to keep track of this season. Check out our picks for the best live TV streaming services for NFL fans in 2023.

TNF streaming: Prime Video, Twitch and NFL Plus

Thursday Night Football games are streamed nationally on Amazon Prime Video, giving NFL fans more incentive than free two-day shipping to sign up for an Amazon Prime account, which costs $15 a month or $139 a year. You can also subscribe only to Prime Video for $9 a month.

Fans in the local market of each team will be able to watch on an over-the-air station, while those who don't pay for either of Amazon's services can watch for free on Prime Video's Twitch channel. (Twitch is owned by Amazon.)

If you subscribe to NFL Plus, the league's $7-per-month streaming service (or $15 a month with Red Zone included), you can also stream the game without subscribing to Prime or Prime Video. Note that NFL Plus is limited to viewing on a phone or tablet, not on a computer or TV.

Can I watch Thursday Night Football on local TV?

Yes, but only if you live in the local market of either of the teams playing on Thursday. This week, KTTV Fox 11 in Los Angeles and KTNV ABC 13 in Las Vegas (according to 506 Sports) will be showing the game. There are two ways to watch local channels on your TV. The first is with a live TV streaming service. The second is with an over-the-air antenna, if you live in an area that has good reception.

You can watch local networks with a live TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries the channel you need for the game in your area.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.