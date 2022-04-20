Thumbs Up! Zoom Desktop Feature Turns Your Gesture Into an Emoji

Zoom

Zoom is making it easier for users to get attention in meetings. The ubiquitous videoconferencing platform has added a gesture-recognition feature to its desktop app that will display a "thumbs up" emoji when you make the gesture on camera and a "raised hand" icon when you raise your hand.

The feature has been part of Zoom's app for iPhone since last summer but was added to the desktop mode as part of an April product update. It requires Zoom client version 5.10.3 or higher and, while it's disabled at the client level by default, it can be enabled at the account, group, or user level.

To enable gesture recognition, during a meeting you need to tap the More button, followed by the Meeting Settings icon. Under the Gestures section, tap the slider next to "Raise Hand" and "Thumbs Up."

It's not clear if more gestures will be added in the future. Zoom didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.

Read More: How to Add Your Personal Pronouns to Your Zoom Name